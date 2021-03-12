 The Daily Dose 3-12-21 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 3-12-21

Maryland looks to pass legislation that would protect the health and economic well-being of student athletes at the state’s public universities. And Baltimore’s mayor says his city is not ready to ease Covid-19 restrictions.

