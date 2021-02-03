The Daily Dose 2-3-21

A $1.2 billion state COVID relief package clears its first hurdle. BCPS announces a delay in classroom reopening. City Schools C-E-O, Sonja Santelises talks about the effort to keep students and staff safe. In Baltimore County, students return to class starting next month, but not all teachers will be vaccinated in time. A major funding bill sparked by a lawsuit from Maryland’s HBCUs gets initial approval from state lawmakers. Baltimore leaders vote to ground a controversial spy plane. And a bill gains momentum to remove police officers from Maryland’s public schools.