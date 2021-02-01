 The Daily Dose 2-1-21 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 2-1-21

By

Amid snow and frigid temperatures, Baltimore’s mayor tries to get more homeless residents into shelter. And Dr. Leana Wen offers her insights on efforts to mitigate coronavirus spread under the new presidential administration.

The Daily Dose
Mayor's Office of Homeless Services
Dr. Leana Wen
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad