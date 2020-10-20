 The Daily Dose 10-20-20 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 10-20-20

With a slashed budget and low ridership, the MTA struggles to keep public transportation a viable and safe service for those who need it. And the City Council passes a major tax sales bill and eyes more taxes on e-cigarettes.

