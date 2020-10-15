 The Daily Dose 10-15-20 | WYPR
Related Program: 
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 10-15-20

By 3 minutes ago

If you haven’t applied yet for a mail-in ballot, the clock is ticking. And if you haven’t responded yet to the 2020 Census, well, you’re about to miss the deadline. Plus, a teacher’s-eye view of the upcoming return to classrooms in Baltimore.

Tags: 
The Daily Dose
WYPR Podcast
Podcast Central
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
mail-in election
Census 2020
BCPS
Baltimore City Schools Reopening