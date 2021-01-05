 The Daily Dose 1-5-21 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 1-5-21

Baltimore’s mayor cautiously eyes easing restrictions as the city saw a 19% drop in positive Covid-19 cases, in the four weeks before Christmas gatherings. And Governor Hogan lays out the timeline for Maryland’s vaccine distribution phases.

