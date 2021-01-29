 The Daily Dose 1-29-21 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 1-29-21

By 28 minutes ago

The state launches a new campaign to encourage hesitant residents get vaccinated. A local barber is bringing health screeners into barbershops & salons around the city. And a hearing on climate change... that isn’t acrimonious. 

