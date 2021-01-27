The Daily Dose 1-27-21

Maryland Senate Democrats say the governor’s pandemic plan needs a 520-million dollar overhaul. The MD General Assembly considers a bill to guarantee lawyers for residents facing deportation. School leaders across the state work on plans to open schools for hybrid instruction in March. Governor Hogan says more vaccine supply is on the way, but the slow pace has cast a pall over the initial excitement. And state lawmakers are looking to ban harmful-but-common industrial chemicals that many of us use everyday.