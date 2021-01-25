 The Daily Dose 1-25-21 | WYPR
The Daily Dose: Maryland Confronts COVID-19

The Daily Dose 1-25-21

By 54 minutes ago

Maryland is testing wastewater for Covid-19 as part of an ambitious project to protect the most at risk populations. And Baltimore County officials say their economic outlook is bright, because of residents who still have good paying jobs.

