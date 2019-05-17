 Curbing Harassment Through ‘Safer Spaces’ | WYPR
Curbing Harassment Through ‘Safer Spaces’

Shawna Potter, lead singer for the punk band, “War on Women,” tackled sexism and harassment in lyrics and on-stage. Then she began leading workshops to educate concert and festival attendees.

Now Potter has written a book, a practical guide to help clubs and community spaces create safer environments for marginalized people. It’s called, “Making Spaces Safer: A Guide to Giving Harassment the Boot Wherever You Work, Play and Gather.”

She will launch the book at Red Emma's on May 23rd at 7 pm. Details here.

