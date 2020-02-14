 A Culinary And Cultural History of Carr's And Sparrow's Beaches | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

A Culinary And Cultural History of Carr's And Sparrow's Beaches

By & 7 minutes ago

During segregation, African-Americans flocked to Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach, bayside resorts where families could freely swim, enjoy concerts, and share a meal. Environmental advocate Vincent Leggett describes the cultural and culinary history of these summertime hotspots, known for performances by legendary motown and R&B entertainers. 

You can learn more about the culinary history of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches at Galesville Community Center, two weeks from tomorrow, on Saturday, February 29th. The next day, Sunday March 1st, you can catch Leggett at Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, speaking about Harriet Tubman and her journey to freedom on the Bay.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record

Related Content

Cleaning Up Maryland's Air: What Will Work?

By & Feb 13, 2020
Melissa Gerr

Environmentalists contend that Gov. Hogan’s proposals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the next decade won’t go far enough to deter climate change. They say that plan is unrealistic in relying on fossil fuels and is counting on hundreds of thousands of Maryland drivers to switch to electric vehicles. Mike Tidwell heads the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, and claims there is no substance to Gov. Hogan’s greenhouse reduction plan. But Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles touts the substance of the governor’s proposals for less carbon in generating electricity -- called 'CARES.'  Grumbles claims the plan recognizes the need for renewable and cleaner energy incentives. How far apart are environmentalists and the Hogan administration?

For information on attending public climate plan meetings, visit this link.

Bacteriophage - A Force Of Nature

By & Feb 11, 2020
Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

As bacteria evolve to become more resistant to antibiotics, dangerous infections are taking their toll on human lives. We hear from John Haverty who, after knee replacement surgery generated an unrelenting infection ... found himself facing amputation of his leg. Enter a new treatment called 'phage therapy' and Greg Merril, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive Phage Therapeutics in Gaithersburg. He explains how phages devour bacteria and the treatment that ultimately saved Haverty’s leg.

The Roots Of Republican Populism

By & Feb 12, 2020
WikiMedia Commons

When Spiro Agnew, faced with prosecution for bribes dating back to his days as Baltimore County Executive, resigned the vice presidency in 1973 -- it seemed the glaring end of his political influence.

But the book, "Republican Populist: Spiro Agnew and the Origins of Donald Trump’s America," contends Agnew did create a political legacy, and we see it today in Donald Trump’s America. Authors Zach Messitte and Chuck Holden write that Agnew excelled as Nixon’s emissary to the Silent Majority.