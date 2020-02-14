A Culinary And Cultural History of Carr's And Sparrow's Beaches

During segregation, African-Americans flocked to Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach, bayside resorts where families could freely swim, enjoy concerts, and share a meal. Environmental advocate Vincent Leggett describes the cultural and culinary history of these summertime hotspots, known for performances by legendary motown and R&B entertainers.

You can learn more about the culinary history of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches at Galesville Community Center, two weeks from tomorrow, on Saturday, February 29th. The next day, Sunday March 1st, you can catch Leggett at Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center, speaking about Harriet Tubman and her journey to freedom on the Bay.