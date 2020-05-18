A COVID Audio Diary

Back in March, college students around Maryland headed off for Spring Break. Most never returned to campus.

Schools canceled in-person classes for the rest of the semester, due to the coronavirus. WYPR's Nathan Sterner teaches an audio documentary course at Towson University, and that course's students have been recording their over the last few weeks. Now that the semester is ending, they’re compiling those diary entries into chronicles of the early COVID era. This one was done by graduating Senior Sam Stubing.