 COVID and ECMH | WYPR
Related Program: 
The First Five Years

COVID and ECMH

By 50 minutes ago

COVID-19 has disrupted all of our routines. That includes young children for whom this interruption could negatively impact their behavior. So how do you know if a change you see is just growing pains or something more? Listen now and find out. 


Tags: 
The First Five Years
WYPR Features

Related Content

Benevolent Sexism

By 54 minutes ago

“Benevolent sexism” can start early and persist throughout life. Talking to your kids about perpetuating stereotypes early can break this cycle. Listen now to learn more.  

Dropping Immunization Numbers

By 1 hour ago

 COVID-19 is making many parents scared to take their children places. But this aversion is having unintended and life threatening implications – few immunizations. Listen now to find out more.

Sleep Disparity

By Feb 25, 2020
iStock/NeoPhoto

There’s a lot more to sleep than meets the eye. Ethnicity and socioeconomic factors play into the quality and amount of sleep that young children get. Listen now to learn more.

I See You

By Feb 20, 2020
iStock/fotostorm

Do you see your child? Truly see them? Being present and observing our children with real curiosity helps parents to better know who our kids really are.

Sage Advice

By Doug Lent Jan 15, 2020
iStock/ChristopherBernard

The Kirwan Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education has made bold recommendations to improve Maryland’s public education system. Maryland Family Network knows that investing in young children offers a significant return on investment. Baltimore’s own Sage Policy Group agrees. Listen now to learn more.