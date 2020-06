We begin today with a check on the state of Maryland’s efforts to mitigate the coronavirus and continue Gov. Larry Hogan’s Roadmap to Recovery.

Tom’s first guest is Fran Phillips.

She is Maryland’s deputy health secretary for public health services and a member of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Coronavirus Response Team.

Before being named to her current role in the Maryland Health Department, Phillips was the health officer of Anne Arundel County for many years.