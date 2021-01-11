A COVID-19 Update: Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa

Welcome to another edition of Midday with Tish the Commish, our recurring series of live conversations with Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, the Commissioner of the Baltimore City Health Department and the city's chief public health advocate.

In today's program, Dr. Dzirasa provides an update on the pace and local availability of the COVID-19 vaccination program, and how the city is faring during Maryland's current upsurge in new cases, daily deaths and hospitalizations. For more information on the coronavirus pandemic and when you can get the vaccine, visit the City's COVID-19 dashboard, linked here.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa joins us on Zoom.

Audio for this program will be posted shortly.