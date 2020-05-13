 COVID-19 Underscores Racial Health Disparities In The US | WYPR
COVID-19 Underscores Racial Health Disparities In The US

By & 4 hours ago

Social distancing signage at a grocery store in Charles Village,
Credit Elvert Barnes / Flickr Creative Commons

The toll of the coronavirus on the African American community is devastating: higher rates of hospitalization and higher rates of death.

Dr. Lisa Cooper, director of the Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Hopkins Urban Health Institute, says it is no surprise. Cooper explains how comprehensive demographic data about testing, hospital use, and death can be used to tailor outreach. She shares her concerns about the stigma that falls on the very people at higher risk.

Then, Nneka N'namdi, founder of Fight Blight Baltimore, on what she’s observed in West Baltimore and why public-health outreach is called for. Read her commentary here.

The deadline to register to vote is May 27th. You can register online at the Maryland State Board of Elections.