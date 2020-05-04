COVID-19 Testing Availability More Than Doubles In Baltimore County

Baltimore County is opening its fourth COVID-19 testing site Monday, the first one on the eastern side of the county.

The new site at the Dundalk Health Center will be open Mondays and will be able to offer up to 50 COVID-19 tests those days.

A Baltimore County spokesman says the county is able to offer up to 700 tests this week at its four testing sites in Timonium, Owings Mills, Randallstown, and now Dundalk. That more than doubles the number of tests offered last week.

The county health department also runs a walk-in clinic at the Liberty Family Resource Center in Randallstown on Mondays. The state’s vehicle emissions inspection station in Owings Mills is a drive-thru COVID-19 test site on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The drive-thru site at the Timonium Fairgrounds is open Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In a statement, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said, “Additional testing capacity is critical to keeping county residents safe as we continue responding to this pandemic, and is a necessary condition for opening back up. This new site gives us even more capacity to perform tests in communities across Baltimore County.”

You must have an appointment and medical authorization to get a test.

Baltimore County has recorded more than 3,300 COVID-19 cases thus far, the third highest in Maryland, and at least 133 deaths.

The addresses of the four COVID-19 testing sites are:

The Dundalk Health Center is at 7700 Dunmanway in Dundalk.

The Liberty Family Resource Center is at 3525 Resource Drive in Randallstown.

The Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program (VEIP) is at 11510 Cronridge Drive in Owings Mills.

The Maryland State Fairgrounds is at 2200 York Road in Timonium.