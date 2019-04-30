Council Introduces Charter Amendments To Oust Mayor, Override Vetoes With Fewer Votes

Outside Baltimore City Hall during a news conference, Councilman Kristerfer Burnett explains his proposed charter amendment that would allow the council to remove a mayor from office.
Credit Emily Sullivan/WYPR
Last night, the city council introduced a package of charter amendments that would bolster its power throughout the city -- and over the mayor. WYPR’s Emily Sullivan joins Nathan Sterner to explain the proposed changes and their timeline.
Every elected leader in the city of Baltimore has been asked by the inspector general to provide a list of the boards and commissions they may serve on, according to the ex officio mayor.
City Council President and acting mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told reporters during a Wednesday press conference that he has given the inspector general’s office his records. Comptroller Joan M. Pratt and the rest of the city council have also been asked to do so, said Young’s spokesperson Lester Davis.
All 14 of the district-representing City Council members have asked Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign from her office immediately.
Their two-sentence letter, released Monday morning, was blunt.
“The entire membership of the Baltimore City Council believes that it is not in the best interest of the City of Baltimore, for you to continue to serve as Mayor,” it read. “We urge you to tender your resignation, effective immediately.”
Pugh’s office responded with a blunt statement of its own.