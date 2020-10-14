 Cosmos And Crucial Conversation At Jewish Museum of Maryland | WYPR
On The Record

Cosmos And Crucial Conversation At Jewish Museum of Maryland

By & 5 minutes ago

Credit Jewish Museum of Maryland/website screenshot

The Lloyd Street Synagogue, an anchor for the Jewish Museum of Maryland, turned one hundred seventy five this year. To celebrate, JMM shot for the moon! Executive director Marvin Pinkert tells us about their exhibit "Jews in Space: Members of the Tribe in Orbit." Plus, psychologist Harriette Wimms and Tracie Guy-Decker, JMM deputy director, discuss the series: “Jews of Color, Jewish Institutions and Jewish Community in the Age of #Black Lives Matter.” 

