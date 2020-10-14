Cosmos And Crucial Conversation At Jewish Museum of Maryland

The Maryland Episcopal diocese has made a powerful statement: delegates to the diocesean convention this month voted decisively to commit one million dollars in reparations -- funds that will go toward strengthening and expanding programs in African American communities in Baltimore and beyond. The Rt. Rev. Eugene Taylor Sutton, Bishop of the Maryland Episcopal diocese, talks with us about forgiveness and reconciliation and the work this generation must do to dismantle structural racism and correct wrongs of the past.