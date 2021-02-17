Coping With COVID-19: California's Unique Challenge

Last summer, many people pointed to California as a model for how states handled the spread of the Coronavirus. But by the beginning of the new year, California had become the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. We turn now to Dr. Jen Chang, an HIV primary care physician working in the Department of Infectious Diseases at Kaiser Permanente at the Los Angeles Medical Center. Dr. Chang is also a sub investigator for the Pfizer vaccine trial.

Dr. Chang did her undergraduate work at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, and she worked for a time with Tom Hall as a producer on WYPR's old Maryland Morning program in the mid 2000s, before she headed off to medical school.

She joins Tom from Los Angeles on Zoom.

(This conversation was pre-recorded, so we couldn't take any calls.)

