A Conversation: Race and Policing

About the program (from MPT:) In the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests nationwide and in our area, this informative and provocative dialogue will pull the curtain back on the issue of racism and its impact on policing.

WYPR MPT Simulcast

MPT moderators Jeff Salkin and Charles Robinson will discuss with their guests the latest events and trends surrounding these important issues.

Originally aired on 7/20/2020