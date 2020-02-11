Community conversations with WYPR's Community Advisory Board

6 topics, 6 producers, 60 minutes.

Do you have a story idea for WYPR 88.1FM? Are you affiliated with a noteworthy organization or have a topic of discussion that should be featured on Baltimore’s NPR news station? WYPR wants to hear from you!

On Wednesday, March 25 at 4PM, WYPR’s Community Advisory Board (CAB) is hosting a community conversations event where 6 community members will be invited to pitch a story that they feel deserves coverage on WYPR.

The event will be structured in a round-robin style, where you will have the opportunity to have 6 different conversations with each of the 6 producers and/or members of the newsroom in attendance. If the WYPR representatives think your topic is a good fit for their program, they'll follow up to invite you back!

While there is no guarantee your topic will get airtime, you will learn about a host of ways WYPR can further bolster your topic of interest to the greater Baltimore area.

TO APPLY: https://forms.gle/TwrzDPHhxkCuR9TK6 - Submit an interest form by Saturday, March 4 with a brief description of your topic and why you think Baltimore’s NPR news station should cover it on-air.

Someone from WYPR’s CAB will reach out by Tuesday, March 11 to confirm if your topic has been selected, inviting you to the community conversations event on Wednesday, March 25.