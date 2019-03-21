 Common Cause MD Launches Probe in Pugh Dealings (BBJ Story) | WYPR

Common Cause MD Launches Probe in Pugh Dealings (BBJ Story)

By BBJ Staff 3 minutes ago

Credit The Baltimore Business Journal

Common Cause Maryland says it's launching a probe of Mayor Catherine Pugh's business dealings and campaign contributions after controversy has engulfed the University of Maryland Medical System and City Hall over a $500,000 book deal. 

Joanne Antoine, interim director of Annapolis-based watchdog group, said she has called upon Common Cause's national staff to help scour contributions to Pugh's campaign war chest and those donors business dealings with the city and Pugh. Common Cause has been an outspoken critic of Pugh for years. A report published two years ago on Baltimore's 2016 election raised several questions about the sources and accuracy of several of Pugh's campaign donations.

