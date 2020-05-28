 A Coming Wave Of Mental Health Problems? | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

A Coming Wave Of Mental Health Problems?

By & 24 minutes ago

Credit AP photo/Gerald Herbert

When deaths from Covid-19 began adding up two months ago, and schools and businesses closed and jobs started to evaporate, did all the stress trigger a surge in calls to mental- health providers? Dr. Anthony Massey, founder of Gladstone Psychiatry and Wellness, says he saw just the opposite ... but Massey agrees with those who say a wave of mental-health problems is coming. Where will people turn for help? Will there be enough providers? Then Cheryl Maxwell of the Black Mental Health Alliance, discusses how the pandemic is affecting the mental health of African Americans.

For mental health resources in Maryland, visit this link. For information on the Black Mental Health Alliance program Black-2-Basics: Economic Uncertainty + Covid-19 on May 28 at 7pm, or Kaiser Permanente and BMHA Present Mind Health: Shop Talk ~ PsychoHairapy on June 16 at 6pm, contact r.feenster@blackmentalhealth.com.

 

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

What Does 'Safe' Look Like For Baltimore City?

By May 26, 2020
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Health issues still dog Baltimore -- food deserts … addiction to opioids ... disparities in the health of babies and new mothers ... diabetes ... asthma. Now such chronic diseases often complicate recovering from the coronavirus. The White House said last week that Baltimore is near the top of cities whose residents test positive for Covid-19. City health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said testing shows not just the reach of the pandemic, but how to control it. The city is taking testing into its own hands. When will Baltimore City judge it’s safe to reopen? 

Find the Baltimore City Coronavirus dashboard here. Find the New York Times piece on racial disparities at nursing homes here.  The MAP (Maryland Access Point) phone number is 410 396 2273 .

What Will The 'Great Reopening' Look Like?

By & May 20, 2020
AP photo/John Minchillo

Governor Hogan’s decision to relax some restrictions and partly open commerce in the state has been met with elation … and confusion. Ashley Duckman from the Maryland Chamber of Commerce tells us about its ‘ReNEW Maryland’’ proposal, a policy road map to assist business owners and customers through the ‘great reopening.’ And Caryn York, CEO of the Job Opportunities Task Force, says the opening may present a tough choice for many of her clients, who are essential workers. Plus, Tammira Lucas from Moms As Entrepreneurs who talks about what’s available and not available for moms who own businesses.

Go here to see the ReNEW Maryland plan from the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. Visit this link to learn more about and support Job Opportunities Task Force and go here to learn more about and support Moms As Entrepreneurs.

Mayoral Candidate Monday: Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young

By & May 25, 2020
Courtesy of the campaign