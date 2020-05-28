A Coming Wave Of Mental Health Problems?

When deaths from Covid-19 began adding up two months ago, and schools and businesses closed and jobs started to evaporate, did all the stress trigger a surge in calls to mental- health providers? Dr. Anthony Massey, founder of Gladstone Psychiatry and Wellness, says he saw just the opposite ... but Massey agrees with those who say a wave of mental-health problems is coming. Where will people turn for help? Will there be enough providers? Then Cheryl Maxwell of the Black Mental Health Alliance, discusses how the pandemic is affecting the mental health of African Americans.

For mental health resources in Maryland, visit this link. For information on the Black Mental Health Alliance program Black-2-Basics: Economic Uncertainty + Covid-19 on May 28 at 7pm, or Kaiser Permanente and BMHA Present Mind Health: Shop Talk ~ PsychoHairapy on June 16 at 6pm, contact r.feenster@blackmentalhealth.com.