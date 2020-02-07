Comics: Not Just For Superheroes

Comics allow us to imagine possessing superpowers and life on other planets. What if you borrow that medium … to tell about powerful experiences and life in other cultures? That’s what artist and journalist Malaka Gharib does in her graphic novel: 'I Was Their American Dream' - about growing up in a Filipino-Egyptian household.

Nguyen Khoi Nguyen created the indie comic series 'The Gulf.' It chronicles the struggles and triumphs of a Vietnamese-American family.

You can meet both authors at Greedy Reads on Friday, February 7 at 7:30pm. They'll be in conversation, and signing books.