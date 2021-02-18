Comfort Food White Wines

These selected white wines are perfect for comforting winter meals that call for something other than big red wines.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Essay Chenin Blanc Blend, South Africa '19 ** $ VALUE

Delightful blend featuring aromatic, floral, crisp chenin blanc.

Domaine Berthet-Rayne Cotes du Rhone Blanc '19 **1/2 $ VALUE

Big, rustic white from the South of France, spicy and floral.

Suvali Chardonnay, California '19 ** $ BIG VALUE

Surprising quality for such an inexpensive chard.

