Combating Corruption in Baltimore: A Question of Leadership

On today' show, Delegate Maggie Macintosh joins us with reaction to the passing of Maryland House Speaker, Michael Busch who died yesterday, one day before the 2019 General Assembly Session comes to a close.

Later, as the leadership in Annapolis changes, what’s ahead for Baltimore City? This morning, the City Council unanimously called on Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign immediately. Pugh is the latest in a distressingly long list of Baltimore officials caught up in corruption scandals. How can public trust in government be restored?

Tom is joined in studio by media consultant and political strategist Catalina Byrd; Director of Public Policy for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle Dayvon Love; and Sean Yoes, the Baltimore Editor of the AFRO, and author of Baltimore After Freddie Gray: Real Stories from One of America’s Great Imperiled Cities.