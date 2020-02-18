 Clint Conley (Mission of Burma) | WYPR
Related Program: 
Essential Tremors

Clint Conley (Mission of Burma)

By 8 minutes ago

Credit Kenneth C. Zirkel

Bass player and vocalist Clint Conley of seminal post-punk band Mission of Burma has influenced a generation of musicians with his work over the course of the band's multiple decade existence. In this episode, he talks about how songs by Music Machine, Television, and Captain Beefheart formed his point-of-view as an artist.

Tags: 
Podcast Central
WYPR Podcast
Essential Tremors

Related Content

Andy Shauf

By Jan 23, 2020
Colin Medley

Andy Shauf's understated, gentle, and expertly composed pop songs are miniature gems that grow in appeal with each listen. In this episode, Shauf talks about how Elliott Smith, Wilco, and The Beatles guided and inspired his understanding of how to write intimate but deeply accessible pop songs.

Thalia Zedek

By Dec 23, 2019
Schorle

Thalia Zedek's distinctive voice and soul-baring songwriting have powered a series of bands, including Live Skull and Come, as well as her own solo career. On this episode, she discusses a seminal moment with Patti Smith, obscure Kentucky band Circle X, and her love of Nick Cave.

John Stanier (Battles)

By Nov 7, 2019
Chris Shonting

Drummer John Stanier has turned heads throughout his career, first with '90s alt-metal act Helmet and in recent years as part of omindirectional electronic rock band Battles.In this episode, he talks to us about his prog-rock past, making every note count, and hating goth but loving Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Ian Williams (Battles)

By Oct 9, 2019
Chris Shonting

Guitarist/keyboardist Ian Williams has blazed a unique path through underground music,with Don Caballero, Storm & Stress, and now with Battles. On this episode, the first of two that interview both Battles members, he talks about getting rid of emotion, free jazz, and machine music.

Melody & Verse

By & Feb 13, 2020

We love it on this podcast when we meet people who are natural storytellers. And it’s an extra bonus when they happen to be talented musicians or poets, too.  This episode, we celebrate some of our favorite musical and lyrical moments from Out of the Blocks.

Charleston,WV, West Side, Part 2: We May See a Harvest

By & & Emily Hilliard Feb 1, 2020
all photos by Wendel Patrick

Our audio tour through Charleston’s West Side continues with a community gardener, an antique collector, a symphony clarinetist, a deli owner, and a retired pro basketball player. Plus, a visit to a local auto shop, a barbershop, a Girl Scout meeting, and Mary C Snow West Side Elementary.

Poe Theatre On The Air - The Facts In The Case Of M. Valdemar

By The National Edgar Allan Feb 5, 2020

What if a person is hypnotized at the moment of death? The horrifying consequences of cheating the Reaper are unraveled in a story that readers during Poe’s time were afraid had actually happened.