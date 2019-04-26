Classical Guitarist Xavier Jara: Live in Studio A

The classical guitar virtuoso Xavier Jara joined Tom in Studio A.

Three years ago, at the age of 22, he won First Prize in the Guitar Foundation of America’s International Concert Artist Competition, and he’s won several other international guitar competitions as well.

A native of Minnesota, he studied there, and in Paris, and he’s in town to play a concert tomorrow night at 8 pm at Towson University’s Kaplan Concert Hall with another great guitarist, Tengyue Zhang. Their performance is part of the Baltimore Classical Guitar Society’s annual series.

