City House Delegation Joins Calls for Pugh's Resignation

Baltimore City’s House delegation joined the Baltimore City Council last night in calling for Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign because of her role in the Healthy Holly scandal.

Delegation chair Cheryl Glenn said the members moved to support all 14 City Council members who signed a letter calling for Pugh’s resignation.

Earlier in the day Pugh issued a statement saying she “fully intends to resume the duties of her office” after taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

But Glenn said the delegation “would encourage her to reconsider that position because we do not believe it is in the best interest for the city of Baltimore and the progress that we need to continue to make collectively together.”

Last month, the Baltimore Sun reported that the mayor, then a state senator, struck up a no-bid deal to sell children’s books to the University of Maryland Medical System while she was on the organization’s board.

Last week she announced she was taking an indefinite leave of absence.

While calls for her resignation have increased, the State House delegation remained relatively silent until last night.

Pugh did not immediately respond to a request for comment.