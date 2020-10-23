The autumn is the perfect season to try out a few hard apple ciders.

The Ciders

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent cider ** = very good cider *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

DLC "La Mela della Notte" Cider, Burkittsville, MD ***1/2 $$$

The best cider we've ever tasted, concentrated, complex 2 years aged.

J.K.'s Scrumpy Organic Hard Cider "Orchard Gate Gold", Michigan **1/2 $

Cider the way we like it; tart and sweet balanced, smooth, food friendly.

Shacksbury Dry-Hopped Arlo Cider, Vermont ** $

Dry on dry, very much like a sour beer, refreshing.

Potters Craft Cider "Farmhouse Dry" *** $ VALUE

Smooth and dry with deep stealth fruit, Prosecco-like.

All of these ciders can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the link for direct ordering and home delivery.

Note From Al Spoler

I've been waiting for this for a long time. The Maryland Wineries Association is launching a wine club that will make it easy for consumers to find out about Maryland wines and order them online. It's called Maryland Wine Explorer, and it should be up and running in mid-October.

Every month they are going to list up to 20 wines for sale, all produced by our Maryland wineries. You will be able to shop online and place your order. Thanks to new developments, they can now ship it to your door. All proceeds will be to the non-profit Maryland Wineries Association to support their programs.

You can go to the Maryland Wineries Association website for more information: marylandwine.com.