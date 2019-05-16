Chris Wilson on Rewriting Your Destiny and Paying it Forward

Chris Wilson is a successful entrepreneur and activist whose story begins with trauma, despair, and a conviction for murder at the age of 18. Incarcerated for life, estranged from his family, he was seemingly without hope. But at the age of nineteen, he wrote a list of the things he hoped to accomplish in life, and with incredible grit and determination, he set about achieving many of those goals.

Released from prison after sixteen years behind bars, Chris Wilson has transformed his life and inspired countless others. He’s written a book that chronicles his amazing story. It’s called, The Master Plan: My Journey from Life in Prison to a Life of Purpose.

Chris Wilson is appearing at the Gaithersburg Book Festival on Satururday.

But first, On today's show, Baltimore Sun City Hall reporter, Ian Duncan updates us on the ransomware attack that has hobbled Baltimore City government.