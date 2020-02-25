Chaps Pit Beef Plans Additional Expansion (BBJ Story)

Chaps Pit Beef is expanding again. The popular local chain is set to open a restaurant in Glen Burnie's Chesapeake Square Shopping Center at 6710 Ritchie Highway in the coming month or so.

It will be the second expansion for Chaps this year — the eatery will also soon open a franchise in Media, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia. Chaps features a menu of overstuffed pit-beef sandwiches, ribs, chicken, hot dogs and hamburgers to name a few items. The pit beef sandwiches have been featured on the popular Food Network show "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives." The chain has locations in Aberdeen, Rehoboth Beach and Frederick — with the original Chaps standing as a local landmark at 5801 Pulaski Highway in the parking lot of a strip club.

