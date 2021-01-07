Chaos At The Capitol

President Trump, still objecting to the election, said Thursday there will be a peaceful transfer of power in two weeks. But the scars of the riot he incited at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday will not fade easily.

We hear reaction from Congressman John Sarbanes and from University of Maryland politics professor Ernesto Calvo, whose research looks at political institutions, coups, and inflammatory social media.