 Chancellor Explains Rationale For University System Of Maryland’s Hybrid System | WYPR

Chancellor Explains Rationale For University System Of Maryland’s Hybrid System

By 1 hour ago

The University of Baltimore, one of the institutions under the University System of Maryland
Credit DANIEL LOBO/FLICKR

Dr. Jay Perman, Chancellor of the University System of Maryland, said Thursday he decided to open the state’s 12 public colleges and universities with combined in-person and virtual learning this fall based on student feedback. 

“If we took a blanket approach and said nobody can come to campus I don’t think we would be serving the public good,” Perman said at a press call.

Perman said he has spoken with university presidents, who have relayed anecdotes from students about why they cannot study remotely. Some lack proper Internet access or need access to on-campus resources. Others feel unable to focus or unsafe at home, he was told. 

 Perman says universities will have a code of conduct to enforce social distancing. 

“I have told the presidents that they cannot be lenient,” he said. “You don't follow the rules. You can't come on campus.” 

Students who wish to come back to their campuses will undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19. 

 

Tags: 
WYPR News
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
University System of Maryland
University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman
social distancing
Remote Learning
Virtual Learning
Virtual Classes
Report for America
The GroundTruth Project