Chancellor Explains Rationale For University System Of Maryland’s Hybrid System

Dr. Jay Perman, Chancellor of the University System of Maryland, said Thursday he decided to open the state’s 12 public colleges and universities with combined in-person and virtual learning this fall based on student feedback.

“If we took a blanket approach and said nobody can come to campus I don’t think we would be serving the public good,” Perman said at a press call.

Perman said he has spoken with university presidents, who have relayed anecdotes from students about why they cannot study remotely. Some lack proper Internet access or need access to on-campus resources. Others feel unable to focus or unsafe at home, he was told.

Perman says universities will have a code of conduct to enforce social distancing.

“I have told the presidents that they cannot be lenient,” he said. “You don't follow the rules. You can't come on campus.”

Students who wish to come back to their campuses will undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19.