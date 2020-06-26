Catherine Pugh Begins 3 Year Federal Sentence In Alabama Prison

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is due to report to an Alabama prison on Friday, four months after she was sentenced to three years in federal prison for conspiracy and tax evasion in the Health Holly scandal.

Pugh was originally scheduled to report for her sentence in mid-April, but the Democrat received a delay as the coronavirus pandemic escalated and prison officials throughout the country scrambled to adjust to the highly contagious virus.

The Bureau of Prisons assigned Pugh to Federal Correctional Institution, Aliceville, a medium-security prison for female inmates in western Alabama.

Pugh will be assigned to a team of staff members within a week of her arrival, per the prison’s handbook. She will spend her first month in an orientation program and will later be assigned a prison job, if she is deemed medically able to work.

Pugh pleaded guilty last week to state-level perjury charges related to financial disclosure forms. She will not serve extra time for those crimes.

Pugh pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and two counts of tax evasion last November. She was sentenced to three years in federal prison in November for those crimes, which U.S. District Court Judge Deborah K. Chasanow called "astounding."

Outside the courthouse after the sentencing, the former mayor said she accepted her sentence and that she was looking forward to rebuilding the rest of her life.

"This is not the last you'll see of Catherine Pugh," she said.