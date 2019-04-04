Capping Prescription Payouts

Propelled by stories of patients who can’t afford their medicines, and sometimes skip what the doctor ordered, advocates in the General Assembly are pushing to create a Prescription Drug Affordability Board with the power to set a cap on how much Maryland and its counties would pay for some costly drugs.

Opponents contend that would amount to price controls, not within the power of the state--and could lead to shortages of crucial drugs.

We hear from Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, the only Republican among the eight county executives lobbying for the board, and Gerard Anderson, who directs the Hopkins Center for Hospital Finance and Management.