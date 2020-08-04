 Can Maryland Avert An Eviction Crisis? | WYPR
Can Maryland Avert An Eviction Crisis?

By & 33 minutes ago

A neighborhood in Dundalk
Credit Will Parson/Chesapeake Bay Program / Flickr Creative Commons

At the end of this month, hundreds of thousands of Maryland renters may be called to court for failure to pay rent.

State Senator Shelly Hettlemen represents Baltimore County. She leads a workgroup advocating for a dozen actions to address the looming crisis. Read their reccomendations here. We ask what she's hearing from residents.

And Adam Skolnik, head of the Maryland Mutli-Family Association, says smaller property owners are shouldering the greatest burden, but finding support from local banks.

Check out the Baltimore Sun's list of links for local assistance. Get more information about how to donate to a local community needs fund.

Read reporting by the Baltimore Sun about a suit by landlords challenging the restrictions enacted during the state of emergency here.

