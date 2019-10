For 14 years after she was raped … by her best friend … Jeannie Vanasco lived with it … lived with recurring nightmares … and with an aching sense of confusion about whether she was making too much or too little of it. Eventually, she reached out to ask him to speak with her, and recorded a series of phone conversations that are the core of her new memoir, "Things We Didn’t Talk About When I Was a Girl."

