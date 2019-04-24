California No-Oak Chardonnay

Audio will be posted by the end of the day on Thursday.
Not all California chardonnay is an oak bomb. Here are three excellent wines that prove the point. Click the link to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.
Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60
Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite
VALUE = exceptional quality for the money
The Crusher Unoaked Chardonnay, California '16 ** $ VALUE
Amazing richness for un-oaked chard, deep flavors at a great price
Ex Unoaked Chardonnay, Monterey '17 **1/2 $$ GREAT VALUE
This wine should cost twice as much, it's that good
Talosa No Oak Chardonnay, Central Coast '16 * $
An earthy take on chardonnay, rich but still light bodied
