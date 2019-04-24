California No-Oak Chardonnay

Audio will be posted by the end of the day on Thursday.

Not all California chardonnay is an oak bomb. Here are three excellent wines that prove the point. Click the link to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

The Crusher Unoaked Chardonnay, California '16 ** $ VALUE

Amazing richness for un-oaked chard, deep flavors at a great price

Ex Unoaked Chardonnay, Monterey '17 **1/2 $$ GREAT VALUE

This wine should cost twice as much, it's that good

Talosa No Oak Chardonnay, Central Coast '16 * $

An earthy take on chardonnay, rich but still light bodied

All of these wines can be purchased at Kenilworth Wine and Spirits.

Click on the bottle for direct ordering and home delivery.