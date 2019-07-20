skip to main content
WYPR 88.1 FM - Your NPR News Station
Site Menu
❤ DONATE
Menu
Home
Programs and Features
WYPR Podcast Central
WYPR Election Coverage
WYPR Programs
WYPR Features
Schedule
Midday
On The Record
Out of The Blocks
A Blue View
Art Matters
Beyond the Ballot
Cellar Notes
Choral Arts Classics
ClearPath - Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Future City
Gil Sandler's Baltimore Stories
Humanities Connection
In The Bromo
Inspiring Moments
Life In the Balance
More Than Words
Open Access
Public Commentary
Radio Kitchen
The Environment in Focus
The First Five Years
The Morning Economic Report
The Nature of Things
The Weekly Reader
What Are You Reading
Why Baltimore
Your Maryland
Your Retirement
Maryland Morning (Archive)
The Signal (Archive)
Newsroom
2019 General Assembly
In The Hole: Understanding Maryland's Opiod Epidemic
Life at Sea Level - Living with Climate Change on the Chesapeake Bay
Criminal Justice
Education
Metro
Politics
Sports at Large
Arts
Out of the Blocks
The Weekly Reader
Tiny Desk Concerts
Your Maryland
Choral Arts Classics (Archive)
The Signal (Archive)
Events and Community Calendar
Patterson Park Concert Series
The Weekly Reader Book Club
Baltimore Speakers Series
Submit Event
Ways to Give
Membership
Update Your Information
Vehicle Donation
Day Sponsor
Employer Gift Matching
Pet Pledge
Underwriting
Grants and Foundations
Volunteer
More Ways to Give
About
Contact Us
Mission Statement
Public File Information
Board of Directors
Press Room
Building Our Community
Community Advisory Board
Diversity Goal
EEO Public Report
Employment and Internships
Privacy Policy
Public Media Code of Integrity
Streaming Help
WYPR Social Media Guidelines
WYPR Board and Committee Meetings
WYPR Contest Rules
Connect
Search
WYPR 88.1FM HD1
WYPR 88.1FM HD1
WYPR Presents BBC
WYPR All Classical
Menu
Home
Programs and Features
WYPR Podcast Central
WYPR Election Coverage
WYPR Programs
WYPR Features
Schedule
Midday
On The Record
Out of The Blocks
A Blue View
Art Matters
Beyond the Ballot
Cellar Notes
Choral Arts Classics
ClearPath - Your Roadmap to Health & Wealth
Foreman and Wolf on Food and Wine
Future City
Gil Sandler's Baltimore Stories
Humanities Connection
In The Bromo
Inspiring Moments
Life In the Balance
More Than Words
Open Access
Public Commentary
Radio Kitchen
The Environment in Focus
The First Five Years
The Morning Economic Report
The Nature of Things
The Weekly Reader
What Are You Reading
Why Baltimore
Your Maryland
Your Retirement
Maryland Morning (Archive)
The Signal (Archive)
Newsroom
2019 General Assembly
In The Hole: Understanding Maryland's Opiod Epidemic
Life at Sea Level - Living with Climate Change on the Chesapeake Bay
Criminal Justice
Education
Metro
Politics
Sports at Large
Arts
Out of the Blocks
The Weekly Reader
Tiny Desk Concerts
Your Maryland
Choral Arts Classics (Archive)
The Signal (Archive)
Events and Community Calendar
Patterson Park Concert Series
The Weekly Reader Book Club
Baltimore Speakers Series
Submit Event
Ways to Give
Membership
Update Your Information
Vehicle Donation
Day Sponsor
Employer Gift Matching
Pet Pledge
Underwriting
Grants and Foundations
Volunteer
More Ways to Give
About
Contact Us
Mission Statement
Public File Information
Board of Directors
Press Room
Building Our Community
Community Advisory Board
Diversity Goal
EEO Public Report
Employment and Internships
Privacy Policy
Public Media Code of Integrity
Streaming Help
WYPR Social Media Guidelines
WYPR Board and Committee Meetings
WYPR Contest Rules
Connect
Search
California Condors Reach A Milestone Moment
By
editor
•
1 hour ago
Share
Tweet
Email
Share
Tweet
Email