 The Burden Of Medical Debt In Maryland | WYPR
Related Program: 
On The Record

The Burden Of Medical Debt In Maryland

By & 1 hour ago

Credit Sara Star NS / Flickr Creative Commons

Over the past decade, Maryland hospitals filed more than 140,000 lawsuits against patients, to recover unpaid bills. The median amount owed was just $944. Left unpaid, this debt can lead to a lien on a person’s home or car, or even garnished wages. Marceline White, of the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition, describes the crushing burden of an unpaid hospital bill. This interview originally aired Dec. 21, 2020.

Read the report on Maryland's medical debt lawsuits here.

Today at noon, the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition and other supporters are holding a virtual event. Register here. At 1:30 pm, the House Health & Government Operations Committee will hold a hearing on House Bill 565 - The Medical Debt Protection Act. The Senate Finance Committee will take testimony on its version of the bill next week.

Tags: 
WYPR Programs
On the Record
Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
WYPR Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

How The Black Butterfly Came To Be, And How To Heal It

By & Feb 15, 2021

In his book "The Black Butterfly," former community-health professor Lawrence Brown cites a century of policies and budgets he says sapped resources from Baltimore’s African American neighborhoods, forcibly uprooted Black families and triggered generations of trauma. He calls it apartheid, and contends it was planned and deliberately maintained.

Brown says undoing it will take deep changes like dismantling the Baltimore police department and ending toxic lead poisoning.

On Wednesday at 7 p.m. Brown will discuss the book as part of Enoch Pratt Free Library’s Writers’ Live! Series.

Global Vaccination Rollout: Failing Grade

By & Feb 9, 2021
Marco Verch/Flickr Creative Commons

The whole world has been waiting for COVID-19 vaccines. Now that some are available, where are the doses going?

Opposition To Baltimore City Schools' Return Plan

By & Feb 11, 2021
Phil Roeder / Flickr Creative Commons

Baltimore City plans to begin bringing students and staff back to classrooms next month. Is it safe? Durryle Brooks, a commissioner on the Baltimore City School Board, explains why he thinks the risks are too great, particularly for low-income families and students of color. Read his Baltimore Sun op-ed here.