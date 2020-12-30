 Building Our Nation's Daughters; The Beautiful Baltimore Project | WYPR
Building Our Nation's Daughters; The Beautiful Baltimore Project

By & 3 hours ago

Ateira Griffin leads the mother-daughter group, BOND. Wayne Paige is the founder of the Beautiful Baltimore Project.
Credit OSI Baltimore

Each year Open Society Institute-Baltimore awards grants to highly motivated community leaders. We hear from two recipients about their work. First, Ateira Griffin leads BOND - Building Our Nation’s Daughters - which brings single moms and daughters together for activities to build their confidence and their connection. Then, Wayne Paige graduated from Howard University with a degree in finance. Now he’s passing down this knowledge and encouraging young people in the McElderry Park neighborhood in East Baltimore to become entrepreneurs.

