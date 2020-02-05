Everybody has heard of brandy, but how many really drink it? Hugh gives you great reasons for trying this classic distilled beverage. Click the links to purchase Cellar Notes recommendations at Kenilworth Wine & Spirits.

The Wines

Price key: $=less than $20 $$= $20-40 $$$=$40-60 $$$$=above $60

Quality key: * = decent wine ** = very good wine *** = superb wine ****= elite

VALUE = exceptional quality for the money

Gilles Brisson Cognac, Grande Champagne 1er Cru (NV) *** $$

Intense aroma, complex and refined, full flavored, smooth

Domaine des Cassagnoles Armagnac, Cotes de Gascone XO (NV) *** $$

Complex aroma featuring caramel, mocha and spices, intense flavor

Pierre Huet Calvado AOC Pays d'Auge Fine *** $$

Aroma of cooked apples and butter, minty freshness

