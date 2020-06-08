Brandon Scott Inches Ahead Of Sheila Dixon In Mayor’s Democratic Primary Race

City Council President Brandon Scott has overtaken former mayor Sheila Dixon in the Baltimore City Democratic mayoral election by just 388 votes.

Up until a Sunday night voting count update, Dixon had maintained an edge over Scott in a crowded competition that was dramatically shaped by the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest sweeping over Baltimore and the rest of the U.S. in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

The city council president now has 28.7% of the vote, with 39,043 ballots cast for him. Dixon has 28.4% with 38,655 votes. Former T. Rowe Price executive Mary Miller remains in a distant third place with 15.5% of the vote.

"For now," the Scott campaign wrote in a Sunday Facebook post, "Thank you for your continued support!"

In the race to become the city’s chief financial watchdog, challenger Bill Henry’s steady lead over longtime Comptroller Joan Pratt widened Sunday night. The councilman from North Baltimore has 53.9% of the vote, while Pratt has 46.1%. On primary day, Henry’s lead over Pratt was just under 2%; the gap between the Democrats has grown as the vote counts have been updated.

Del. Nick Mosby has maintained a steady lead in the race to become city council president; he has about 40% of the vote while Councilwoman Shannon Sneed has 28.6%. Former Councilman Carl Stokes has 21.6% of the vote.

Elections officials have canvassed ballots every day since Thursday, and have updated results each night since.

The election is still a long way from being certified: at least 115,000 ballots from Democratic voters have been counted as of Monday morning but thousands more remain. The exact number of those remaining ballots is unclear: Elections workers are counting ballots from Maryland’s first mail-in election at a warehouse in West Baltimore, where ballots continue to arrive.

Though not every ballot cast has been processed, the race has already surpassed 2016’s primary turnout: elections officials have reported receiving at least 145,000 ballots from Democratic voters thus far, compared to 135,588 ballots in 2016.

You can check reported results of the primary election here.