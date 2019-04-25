Bonus Audio: "Come From Away" Creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein: The Rousuck Interview

Hear more of theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck's interview with COME FROM AWAY co-creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

In this Web-only bonus audio from J. Wynn Rousuck's April 11, 2019 phone interview with "Come From Away" co-creators David Hein and Irene Sankoff, the married composer/playwright team describe the special concert performance of "Come From Away" they attended in Gander, Newfoundland in 2016 and the responses local townspeople had to their depiction in this international hit musical. The couple also recall some of the other Gander strandees and 9/11 survivors they've met since the musical premiered, and David describes his excitement over plans to produce a film version of "Come From Away."