Black Psychology: Why it Matters & The Burden of Racism on Black Mental Health

Does the conventional wisdom of the white dominated field of psychology make the wrong assumptions about the weight of racism and its impact on the psychological well-being of African Americans?

Tom speaks with Dr. Theopia Jackson, president of The Association of Black Psychologists. Dr. Jackson explains how African and Black centered psychology embraces Afrikan traditions, and draws on the strength of community to meet the individual mental health needs of Black people.

