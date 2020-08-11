Black Psychology: Why it Matters & The Burden of Racism on Black Mental Health

Does the conventional wisdom of the white dominated field of psychology make the wrong assumptions about the weight of racism and its impact on the psychological well-being of African Americans?
Tom speaks with Dr. Theopia Jackson, president of The Association of Black Psychologists. Dr. Jackson explains how African and Black centered psychology embraces Afrikan traditions, and draws on the strength of community to meet the individual mental health needs of Black people.
Mental Health Services:
Black Mental Health Alliance: www.blackmentalhealth.com or text 443-214- 2642
Mental Health Warm Line: 443.608.9182
Baltimore City – Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc: 410.433.5175
Baltimore County – Baltimore County Crisis Response System: 410-931-2214
First Call for Help (all types of referrals): 410-685-0525 or 211
Suicide Grassroots Crisis Line (suicide intervention hotline): 410-531-6677
Maryland Youth Crisis (suicide and other interventions): 1-800-422-0009
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Domestic Violence and Abuse House of Ruth - Baltimore: 410-889-7884
Hope Works – Howard County: 410-997-0304
Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Hotline: 410-828-6390
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1- 800-799-7233
This information shared is for educational purposes only and does not serve as treatment. Please contact your healthcare provider for treatment and health concerns.