 Black History, Black Future | WYPR
Black History, Black Future

By & 19 minutes ago

Learning to Live founder Bianca Willis (top) joins Jason Bass, director of culture and impact at Hotel Revival, in a community conversation to celebrate Black History Month. La Fete Rose CEO Donae Burston joins them.
Credit Top: Sarah McClanahan, bottom, Hotel Revival

Each February the U.S. celebrates Black History Month to commemorate successes and struggles of the past. Hotel Revival’s Jason Bass plans to turn that on its head. Not to dispel the importance of African-American icons, but to hold up changemakers of the present. We get a preview of the community conversations happening this month, that highlight local Black business owners and creatives, like Bianca Willis of Learning to Live.

Bass says: “Sometimes we just, we only talk about the things that happened in the past. And I’d like to shift our view a little bit more and celebrate the happenings in the now, the history that is being created right now.”

Links: Learning to Live, Hotel Revival community conversations.

Black History Month

Related Content

Stories from the Stoop: Mike Molina

By 40 minutes ago
Stoop Storytelling Series

Here's a Stoop Story from Mike Molina about the power of words, and the power of forgiveness. You can hear his story and many others at stoopstorytelling.com or on the stoop podcast.

The Healing Youth Alliance Wants You To Know

By & Feb 1, 2021
Provided HYA

The Healing Youth Alliance is an ambitious project that trains Baltimore City teens about mental wellness and how to talk to professionals about what it’s like to be in young people’s shoes. The ultimate goal is a better path to healing for them, and their peers. Founder and director Professor Kyla Liggett-Creel and faculty member Nia Jones, from the Black Mental Health Alliance, explain how it works. Then Taylor Clinton, a teen ambassador in the program, describes why African American youth--in particular--need a program like this, and why it’s important.

Leveling The Field, Infusing Life Into Abandoned Neighborhoods

By & Jan 21, 2021
Open Society Institute

The Open Society Institute tackles many inequities for Baltimore City residents -- from making fresh food available or healthcare accessible to housing rights and more. Each year its community fellows bring game-changing ideas. We hear from James Hendersonwho helps young people in the city find paths toward college and entrepreneurship: “Education and owning businesses is the cornerstone of creating generational wealth.” And also from Bree Jones creates homebuyer collectives to transform abandoned neighborhoods, a whole city block at a time: “They want to live in historically Black spaces as a means of social justice and as a means of wealth building.” 

Links: OSI 2020 Baltimore Fellows, Bree Jones' Parity, James Henderson's College Tours and Entrepreneurship.