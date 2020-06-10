'Black Birders Week,' And The Politics of Race And Green Space

Black conservationists and avian enthusiasts are challenging the widely-held racist stereotype that Black folks and people of color are more suited to urban landscapes than the fields and forests of the natural world.

A group called BlackAFinSTEM declared last week to be the first ever ‘Black Birder Week,’ a celebration using digital platforms to create virtual events that showcaset the work of African Americans in the natural sciences, and lovers of the outdoors.

Tom's guests are Dr. J Drew Lanham, an Alumni Distinguished Professor of Wildlife Ecology at Clemson University. Dr. Lanham is the Poet Laureate of Edgefield, SC and the author of Sparrow Envy -- Poems, and The Home Place -- Memoirs of a Colored Man's Love Affair with Nature.

And, Corina Newsome, a field biologist who is pursuing a graduate degree in avian ecology at Georgia Southern University, and a co-founder of 'Black Birder Week'.