Bite Size Party Treats

Without a doubt the season of entertaining has arrived, albeit in a much modified form. Since we will be gathering in very small groups this year, it makes sense to stack up a bunch of recipes for very small bites. And so Chef Jerry Pellegrino has these suggestions for tempting bite-size treats.

Baby baked potatoes

Baby potato skins stuffed with chili and sour cream

Boiled baby potatoes with crème fraiche and caviar

Chicken parmesan sliders with chicken nuggets, provolone, and marinara

Chicken and biscuits aliders with pickles and cole slaw

Click here for more creative slider ideas from The Spruce Eats.