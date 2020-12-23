Bite Size Party Treats

Without a doubt the season of entertaining has arrived, albeit in a much modified form. Since we will be gathering in very small groups this year, it makes sense to stack up a bunch of recipes for very small bites. And so Chef Jerry Pellegrino has these suggestions for tempting bite-size treats.
- Baby baked potatoes
- Baby potato skins stuffed with chili and sour cream
- Boiled baby potatoes with crème fraiche and caviar
- Chicken parmesan sliders with chicken nuggets, provolone, and marinara
- Chicken and biscuits aliders with pickles and cole slaw
Click here for more creative slider ideas from The Spruce Eats.