 Bite Size Party Treats | WYPR
Related Program: 
Radio Kitchen

Bite Size Party Treats

By & 44 minutes ago

Barbecue pulled pork sliders
Credit Jane Charlesworth via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Without a doubt the season of entertaining has arrived, albeit in a much modified form. Since we will be gathering in very small groups this year, it makes sense to stack up a bunch of recipes for very small bites. And so Chef Jerry Pellegrino has these suggestions for tempting bite-size treats.

 

  • Baby baked potatoes
  • Baby potato skins stuffed with chili and sour cream
  • Boiled baby potatoes with crème fraiche and caviar
  • Chicken parmesan sliders with chicken nuggets, provolone, and marinara
  • Chicken and biscuits aliders with pickles and cole slaw

Click here for more creative slider ideas from The Spruce Eats.

 

Tags: 
WYPR Features
Radio Kitchen
Food